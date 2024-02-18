Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMVT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,375. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 1,299.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 303,707 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $12,023,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Immunovant by 30.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

