Wolfe Research Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $715.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $660.00 to $715.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $580.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after acquiring an additional 119,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

