Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509,551 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Chimera Investment worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after purchasing an additional 547,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 172,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 2,823,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 274,282 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CIM opened at $4.43 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

