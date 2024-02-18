Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 988,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 2,541,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 3.7 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

