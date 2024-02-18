Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

