Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,618 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LGI opened at $15.68 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

