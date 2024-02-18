WOW-token (WOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.39

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $223.29 million and $6.39 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000644 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018222 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005240 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02232785 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

