Wrapped HBAR Price Reaches $0.0887 on Top Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and $1.04 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.02736 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08493483 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,561,771.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

