Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Hits $0.0912 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and approximately $1.34 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.02736 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08493483 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,561,771.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

