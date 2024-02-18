Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $11.90 billion and approximately $647,399.46 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,049,147,380 coins and its circulating supply is 88,049,133,406 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,052,155,614.16525 with 88,052,160,539.94911 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13510703 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,216,490.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

