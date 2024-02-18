Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

