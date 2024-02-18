YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. YETI has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Institutional Trading of YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in YETI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,080,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

