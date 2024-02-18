YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) Trading Down 3.4%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 99,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 168,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on YS Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on YS

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.41.

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YS Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YS Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.