Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $53.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,719 shares of company stock worth $3,789,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

