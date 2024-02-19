12,073 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $6,990,525. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.