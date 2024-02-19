122,206 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 122,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $2,990,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.5% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $43.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

