161,606 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $333,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 379.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock remained flat at $19.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 16,387,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,334,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

