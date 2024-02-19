177,591 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,973,000. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.1% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.04. 1,154,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $257.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

