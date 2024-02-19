23,700 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Purchased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,164. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

