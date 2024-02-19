24,800 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Hovnanian Enterprises makes up approximately 1.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HOV stock traded down $7.50 on Monday, hitting $160.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.26.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The construction company reported $15.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.03 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,584.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

