25,765 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Camden Property Trust makes up about 1.3% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $333,911,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.16. 966,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,773. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

