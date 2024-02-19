3,240 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner stock opened at $448.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $471.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.45 and a 200 day moving average of $396.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,630.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,706 shares of company stock worth $3,532,348 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

