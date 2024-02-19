3,283 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RYE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.