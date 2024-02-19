42,323 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.66. 7,850,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

