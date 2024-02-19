50,206 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.29. 11,088,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,172,033. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

