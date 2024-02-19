62,555 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Bought by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Radiant Logistics comprises approximately 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Radiant Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLGT. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.89. 134,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.85. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

