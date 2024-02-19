98,579 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Bought by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. West Fraser Timber accounts for approximately 0.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of West Fraser Timber as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,809,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,179,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 906,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,845,000 after acquiring an additional 776,605 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFG. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.69. 153,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.