ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.53 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $603,089.01 and $48.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015619 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,052.97 or 0.99932325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00174320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000603 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $54.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.