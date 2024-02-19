ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $603,226.75 and approximately $5.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00015873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,806.76 or 0.99810152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001017 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00173652 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000603 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $54.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

