abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGD opened at $9.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 101.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 319,463 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

