Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 29th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $18.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

