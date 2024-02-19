abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of AWP stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 857,016 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

