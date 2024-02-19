Abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HQH opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

