Abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance
NYSE HQH opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
