Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ACP opened at $6.82 on Monday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

