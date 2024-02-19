Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:ACP opened at $6.82 on Monday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
