Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:THW opened at $12.66 on Monday. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.