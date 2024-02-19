Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,129 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $217,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.30. 1,253,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,761. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average of $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

