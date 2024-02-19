Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $79.58 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,529 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Republic Services worth $79,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.43. 902,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,458. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.42.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

