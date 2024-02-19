Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $93.48 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 298,956 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $93,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,936,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

