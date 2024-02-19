Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $103,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YELP shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

YELP traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,903. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock worth $2,110,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

