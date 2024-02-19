Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 30,146 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Manhattan Associates worth $89,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MANH stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.81. 173,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.40. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.