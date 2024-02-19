Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 63,968 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,968 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $84,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 675.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 83.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,911,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.78. 561,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,609. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.