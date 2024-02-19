Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 75,778 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $92,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.38. 1,975,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.87 and a 12-month high of $221.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

