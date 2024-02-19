Acala Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.15 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $106.15 million and $7.30 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

