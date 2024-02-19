AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

ACRX stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

