AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.
