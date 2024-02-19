Adeia (ADEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Adeia to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADEA opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. Adeia has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adeia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Adeia by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 117,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adeia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,985,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Adeia by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adeia by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 892,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 37,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

