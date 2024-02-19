Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Blue Whale Capital LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,156 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 7.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $546.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,206. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.97 and its 200-day moving average is $569.72.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

