Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Decreased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $76,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $43.78 on Monday, hitting $546.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,206. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.97 and its 200-day moving average is $569.72. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

