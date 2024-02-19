Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 113.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 89,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $1,971,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,940,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,198,992. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a PE ratio of 334.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.