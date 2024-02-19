Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after buying an additional 689,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

