Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,830,344,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,549,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,009,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $134.84. 1,066,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,151. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $148.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

